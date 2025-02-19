Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Oil, Russian oil, Russian oil industry, Peace Negotiations, Business
Edit post

Russia offering US deal on natural resources, access to Arctic

by Kateryna Hodunova February 19, 2025 3:46 PM 3 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (R) and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attend an interview after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is offering the Trump administration a deal on Russian natural resources and access to the Arctic, The Moscow Times reported on Feb. 18, citing Kirill Dmitriev, one of the Russian delegates in recent Saudi Arabia talks.

A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Feb. 18 with a U.S. delegation led by State Secretary Marco Rubio, marking the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and the U.S. delegates in Riyadh also discussed economic cooperation, including global energy prices. Moscow is suggesting that American oil companies may return to the country and is interested in joint projects with the U.S. in the Arctic, Dmitriev said before the talks started.

The statement comes as Kyiv announced it is not ready to sign the U.S.-proposed deal on Ukraine's natural resources. President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that Ukraine is open to investment but argued that the memorandum, presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Feb. 12, needs more work as it does not include any concrete security guarantees.

"We believe that at some point, they (American companies) will come back because why would they start giving up the opportunity to access Russian natural resources that Russia gave them?" Dmitriev said, adding that large American oil companies had "very successful businesses" in Russia.

"We should also do joint projects, including, for example, in the Arctic and other areas. Joint projects will allow us to be more successful," Dmitriev added.

U.S. companies allegedly lost $300 billion from sanctions against Russia, and Joe Biden's administration "gave a lot of wrong messages" about the state of the Russian economy, Dmitriev claimed.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only one major U.S. company, Exxon Mobil, was producing oil in Russia. The company also owns 30% of the Sakhalin 1 oil project. Following the imposition of sanctions against Sakhalin 1, Exxon Mobil tried to sell its stake but failed, according to The Moscow Times.

After the outbreak of the all-out war, the leading American oilfield service companies, including Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes, also announced their withdrawal from Russia.

Russia is also expecting the U.S. to unfreeze Russian state assets, including those owned by the Central Bank, which were previously invested in American ones. The assets are valued at about $6 billion, the outlet reported.

Altogether, nearly $300 billion of the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves have been frozen, of which over $200 billion are in Europe.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly assured European allies that the U.S. would maintain sanctions against Moscow at least until an agreement is reached to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yet, following talks between the U.S. and Russian delegations, Rubio suggested that lifting sanctions against Russia would be part of any peace process, saying that "concessions" would have to be made by "all sides" to bring an end to "any conflict."

‘You can’t kill your way out of this war’ — Kellogg calls for sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, concessions from Ukraine to end war
U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, attended a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 where he called for the the U.S. to implement additional sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet,” while also calling for concessions from both…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.