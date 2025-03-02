Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

News Feed, Abkhazia, Russia, Russian occupation, Georgia
Putin congratulates winner of 'election' in occupied Abkhazia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 5:37 PM 1 min read
The flag of Abkhazia, a Russian-occupied region of Georgia, is seen in the gallery of flags of the participating countries in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 (SPIEF 2024). (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Badra Gunba on winning the presidential "election" in the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia in a statement released by the Kremlin's press service on March 2.

"I expect that the friendly, allied Russian-Abkhazian relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our brotherly nations," Putin's message goes on to read.

Abkhazia, an occupied region internationally recognized as part of  Georgia, has been under de facto Russian control since the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia.

Aslan Bzhania, the former leader of Abkhazia, submitted his resignation on Nov. 19 in a bid to quell mounting unrest over a proposed investment deal with Russia. The agreement, which would allow Russian citizens to purchase property in Abkhazia, fueled fears of deeper Russian entrenchment in the territory and was subsequently scrapped.

Gunba, the winner of the presidential "election," is considered to be a pro-Kremlin politician.

Freedom House, a U.S.-based NGO advocating for democracy and political freedom, said that Abkhazia's legal framework "does not support fully democratic elections," but noted that "incumbent officials remain vulnerable to defeat at the polls."

Despite popular uprising, Kremlin’s grip on occupied Abkhazia runs supreme
When local council members gathered in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia last week to discuss new measures promoting Russian investment, a group of protestors rose to meet them. The proposed legislation, which would have legalized Russian investment and land ownership in the occupied region…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
