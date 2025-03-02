Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine. The event has raised alarm bells regarding the future of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and indicates a worryingly pro-Russian tilt by the current American administration.