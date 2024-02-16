Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, France
Edit post

Zelensky, Macron sign security agreement between Ukraine, France

by Martin Fornusek February 16, 2024 10:01 PM 1 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on Feb. 16, 2024, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation, the two heads of state announced during a press briefing at the Elysee Palace in France on Feb. 16.

This is already the third bilateral security agreement that Kyiv finalized with its partners based on commitments made by G7 countries last July.

Zelensky signed a similar deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin earlier on Feb. 16 and with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv in January.

According to Macron, the new agreement concretizes the G7 members' commitments.

"Our support is not only long-term but also collective, as the U.K. and Germany already signed such an agreement," the French head of state said.

"We have signed a very ambitious agreement. It concerns 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in military aid this year and full support for our EU and NATO aspirations," Zelensky said, thanking Macron for his leadership and support.

Zelensky's office announced already on Feb. 15 that the Ukrainian president is scheduled to visit France and Germany to finalize the agreements.

Germany signs long-term security deal with Ukraine, unveils new aid package
Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement on long-term security cooperation and support, Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced on Feb. 16. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:18 PM

France to provide artillery, air defense package to Ukraine.

France will provide Ukraine with a defense package that includes artillery shells and Caesar howitzers, as well as reinforced air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:23 PM

Navalny's death prompts fresh calls for Ukraine aid in US.

"House members blocking critical aid to Ukraine can revel in another high-five for (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin who just murdered his most vocal and visible critic," said John Fetterman, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, on social media.
6:18 PM

Harris: 'Russia is responsible' for Navalny's death.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that if the news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death is confirmed, "Russia is responsible," and it would be a "further sign of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.