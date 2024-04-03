Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Finland, Ukraine, Security agreements, Western aid
Edit post

Ukraine, Finland sign long-term security agreement

by Martin Fornusek and Kateryna Denisova April 3, 2024 2:20 PM 1 min read
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Kyiv on April 3, 2024. (Alexander Stubb/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, signed in Kyiv a long-term security agreement between the two countries, Zelensky announced on April 3.

Zelensky called it a "strong document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Apart from Finland, Kyiv has signed previously bilateral security agreements with seven other countries, including the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy and Netherlands. Deals are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July.

Helsinki will provide Ukraine with long-term military and financial assistance, according to the document. The two countries also are expected to deepen cooperation in the fields of politics, finances, reform, and in humanitarian sphere.

It was agreed that Finland will participate in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector, assessing environmental damage, and strengthening border and critical infrastructure protection. The treatment of the Ukrainian military is included in the deal too.

Finland also announced its 23rd defense aid package to Kyiv worth around 188 million euros ($200 million).

Can new security agreements forge Ukraine’s path to victory?
In early 2024, Ukraine signed seven agreements with allied countries that span for the next decade, aiming to guarantee Ukraine’s security while negotiating NATO membership. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s diplomatic adviser, Ukraine is negotiating 10 more bilateral deals. The biggest…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.