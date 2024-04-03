Ukraine, Finland sign long-term security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, signed in Kyiv a long-term security agreement between the two countries, Zelensky announced on April 3.

Zelensky called it a "strong document that proves Finland's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Apart from Finland, Kyiv has signed previously bilateral security agreements with seven other countries, including the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy and Netherlands. Deals are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July.

Helsinki will provide Ukraine with long-term military and financial assistance, according to the document. The two countries also are expected to deepen cooperation in the fields of politics, finances, reform, and in humanitarian sphere.

It was agreed that Finland will participate in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector, assessing environmental damage, and strengthening border and critical infrastructure protection. The treatment of the Ukrainian military is included in the deal too.

Finland also announced its 23rd defense aid package to Kyiv worth around 188 million euros ($200 million).