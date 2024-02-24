Skip to content
Canada, Italy sign security agreements with Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 5:58 PM 2 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo pictured during a joint press conference, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2024. (Benoit Doppagne/ Belga MAG / Belga via AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Both Canada and Italy have signed agreements on security assistance with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 24.

The U.K., Germany, Denmark, and France have already signed similar agreements based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July to help Ukraine repel Russia's aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv earlier on Feb. 24 on the two-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion, along with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The 10-year security agreement with Canada allocates over $2.2 billion "in macro-financial and defense assistance in 2024," Zelensky said on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

"I am grateful to Justin Trudeau and all Canadians. You have stood with Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale war," Zelensky said.

Trudeau said at a press conference that the agreement is designed to "work for 10 years and beyond."

"Despite Russia’s relentless assault, Ukrainians are standing strong. We need to continue standing with them," Trudeau posted on X.

Zelensky described the agreement that was signed with Italy as establishing "a solid foundation for our countries' long-term security partnership."

"I am grateful to Italy for its support of Ukraine and our defense capabilities, as well as recovery efforts and approval of military aid until the end of 2024."

Zelensky said he and Prime Minister Meloni also discussed further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy’s G7 Presidency.

Dutch far-right leader Wilders against signing security agreement with Ukraine
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said on Feb. 24 that he is against the Netherlands signing a 10-year agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine, the day after Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands will sign the agreement.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:30 PM

Russia's Supreme Court head dies in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
2:22 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.