News Feed, Ukraine, Denmark, security guarantees, Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement

by Martin Fornusek February 23, 2024 2:36 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark on Feb. 23, 2024, in Lviv. (Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed a 10-year agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark on Feb. 23 in Lviv, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia's aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July.

Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal. Copenhagen announced already on Feb. 22 that it is signing the treaty with Kyiv.

The deal, concluded on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, allocates 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) in Danish support for Ukraine in 2024.

The Danish Fund for the Support of Ukraine has also allocated 8.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for the period of 2023-2028.

As one of the leaders of the fighter jet coalition, Copenhagen pledged to support allied efforts to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets and necessary training.

There are also provisions for assistance in the development of Ukraine's Navy, demining efforts, and Denmark's supply of drones, communications equipment, and radars.

The deal includes Copenhagen's pledge to support Ukraine's EU and NATO aspirations, as well as sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky, Macron sign security agreement between Ukraine, France
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation, the two heads of state announced during a press briefing in France on Feb. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
2:36 PM

