General Staff: Russia has lost 878,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 878,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 3.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,252 tanks, 21,290 armored fighting vehicles, 39,327 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,019 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,093 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,655 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.