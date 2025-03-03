Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

General Staff: Russia has lost 878,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 117th Brigade fire D-30 artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine on Feb. 17, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 878,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 3.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,252 tanks, 21,290 armored fighting vehicles, 39,327 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,019 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,093 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,655 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
