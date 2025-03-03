Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

No consensus among EU states on giving frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Tusk says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 3, 2025 5:56 AM 2 min read
Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition, is speaking during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU does not have a united stance on giving Ukraine frozen Russian assets, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on March 2 at a London summit focused on Ukraine.

Western nations froze $300 billion in Russian assets at the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine has only received loans covered by interest earned from the frozen assets.

"Everyone understands it would be best to transfer these funds for the purpose of defense and reconstruction of Ukraine," Tusk said.

The freeze on Russian assets in the EU is due to expire in June. Tusk called for the EU to extend the sanctions against Russian assets amid fears of opposition from Hungary which has repeatedly clashed with the EU over implementing sanctions against Russia.

"We need to focus on extending the sanctions, because they are working," Tusk said.

The EU must maintain sanctions against Russia. Sanctions are contributing to Russian economic and financial weakness, Tusk added.

"There are fears of negative consequences for the euro and the banking system," the leader said.

Poland is calling for other EU member states to support transferring Russian assets to Ukraine but does not have a decisive voice as it is not part of the eurozone, Tusk added.

Currently, interest earned on frozen Russian assets is being used to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, the leader said.

Leadership in Hungary and Slovakia have spread pro-Russian narratives on many occasions and have repeatedly opposed support for Ukraine from the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged EU leaders to abandon a joint statement in support of Ukraine ahead of a summit on March 6.

Ukraine war latest: Europe developing ‘coalition of the willing’ to back ceasefire in Ukraine, Starmer says
Key developments on March 1 - 2: * Europe developing ‘coalition of the willing’ to back ceasefire in Ukraine, Starmer says * UK to provide $2.8 billion loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets * Macron, Starmer working to pacify Zelensky-Trump relations ’because what is at stake is too im…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
