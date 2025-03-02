Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Zelensky meets with King Charles following European leaders' summit

by Dmytro Basmat March 2, 2025 9:36 PM 2 min read
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - MARCH 2: King Charles III (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Sandringham Estate on March 2, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III on March 2 following the conclusion of the European leaders' summit hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting, which sources tell BBC News lasted just under an hour, comes as a show of support for the leader of the embattled country amid the fallout of Zelensky's heated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

European leaders converged in London on March 2 to reaffirm their support for Kyiv and discuss how to strengthen support for Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace.

Earlier in the day, Starmer said that a number of European nations, including the U.K. and France, are developing a 'coalition of the willing' that will include "planes in the air and boots on the ground" in an effort to negotiate a successful ceasefire in Ukraine.

Starmer added that for any coalition to succeed, Europe must "have strong U.S. backing."

While most European leaders publicly voiced support for Zelensky after his spat with Trump, Starmer called both the Ukrainian and U.S. leaders in an attempt to bridge the rift. The prime minister reportedly aims to tell Zelensky that fixing relations with Trump would be necessary to ensure lasting peace.

Amid Starmer's visit to the U.S. to meet Trump on Feb. 27, King Charles invited Trump to an "unprecedented" second state visit to meet the Royals. Trump previously visited the United Kingdom in his first term in office on the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Zelensky previously met with Britain's King Charles on July 18.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
