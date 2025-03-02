Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
KI Insights, Business, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Minerals, Peace Talks
Edit post

Fallout from the Trump-Zelensky meeting. What's next for Ukraine? – spot briefing by KI Insights

by KI Insights March 2, 2025 11:40 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

How will the latest high-level talks shape Ukraine’s trajectory? What are the key takeaways, and what should diplomats, humanitarians, and businesses anticipate in the coming weeks?

Join KI Insights for an exclusive spot briefing this Thursday, where we will break down the fallout and help you navigate the fast-evolving events.

Event details:

📅 Date: Thursday, 6. March
Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 Brussels, 16:00 London, 11:00 Washington, DC). Expected duration – 1 hour 15 minutes.
📍 Format: Online briefing. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights director Jakub Parusinski and a candid Q&A session. Please note that the event is for subscribers only.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the access link via email.

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are making the announcement public — because staying informed has never been more critical.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join. Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine.

Please note that for security reasons, we require time for vetting before we can accept new subscribers. KI Insights prioritizes trust and confidentiality, and we ask for your understanding in this matter.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For the Outlook calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

‘Once in a generation moment’ — Zelensky, Ukraine’s partners gather for key London summit after White House fallout
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and other top Western officials arrived for a London summit to discuss support for Kyiv, the Guardian reported on March 2.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.