Fallout from the Trump-Zelensky meeting. What's next for Ukraine? – spot briefing by KI Insights

How will the latest high-level talks shape Ukraine’s trajectory? What are the key takeaways, and what should diplomats, humanitarians, and businesses anticipate in the coming weeks?

Join KI Insights for an exclusive spot briefing this Thursday, where we will break down the fallout and help you navigate the fast-evolving events.

Event details:

📅 Date: Thursday, 6. March

⏰ Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 Brussels, 16:00 London, 11:00 Washington, DC). Expected duration – 1 hour 15 minutes.

📍 Format: Online briefing. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights director Jakub Parusinski and a candid Q&A session. Please note that the event is for subscribers only.

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are making the announcement public — because staying informed has never been more critical.



Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join. Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine.



Please note that for security reasons, we require time for vetting before we can accept new subscribers. KI Insights prioritizes trust and confidentiality, and we ask for your understanding in this matter.

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.