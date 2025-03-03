'Anora,' film with former Russian propaganda actor wins 5 Academy Awards

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Anora" won five Academy Awards (Oscars), including Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2.

Among the cast of "Anora" is Russian actor Yura Borisov, who has starred in Russian propaganda films and illegally visited Russian-occupied Crimea.

Many have long called for pro-Russian figures to be barred from international events, including the Olympics.

"Anora" was nominated for six Oscars and won five of them. The film was released in October 2024.

The movie won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay (Sean Baker).

"Anora" did not win its sixth nomination, Best Supporting Actor, which nominated Borisov for an Oscar.

"Porcelain War" was nominated for Best Documentary Feature but did not win on March 2. The documentary featured three Kharkiv artists who joined the Ukrainian army while continuing to create porcelain figurines as an act of cultural resistance during Russia's full-scale invasion.

The film "Rock, Paper, Scissors" won the Best British Short Film award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Feb. 16.

The film was directed by Franz Bohm, a 26-year-old British man of German descent. It stars Ukrainian actors Oleksandr Rudynskyi, Serhii Kalantai, Yurii Radionov, and Oleksandr Yatsenko.