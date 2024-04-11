Ukraine, Latvia sign long-term security agreement.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, Zelensky announced on April 11 while visiting Lithuania for an international summit.

Ukraine has previously signed bilateral security deals with eight countries, including Finland, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July, which aims to bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

According to the agreement, Latvia pledges to provide 0.25% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to assistance for Ukraine every year. Latvia also promised to aid Ukraine in cyber defense, demining, and unmanned systems, as well as support for Kyiv's EU and NATO aspirations.

"I am grateful to our friend and partner, Latvia. This is precisely the specificity and predictability that our struggle for freedom and independence requires," Zelensky said on social media.

Latvia has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of the full-scale war. The country's prime minister, Evika Silina, recently said that Riga's military aid for Kyiv amounted to 392 million euros (around $425 million), including an upcoming defense aid package in April.