US threatens to shut off Starlink if Ukraine won't sign minerals deal, sources tell Reuters

The United States has threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite internet terminals if Kyiv does not reach a deal with the U.S. regarding critical mineral resources, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three sources familiar with the negotiations.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are currently negotiating the terms of a revised minerals deal after President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to sign an initial proposal. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Feb. 21 that the parties are "pretty close" to an agreement.

U.S. negotiators have warned that Ukraine would lose access to Starlink terminals, owned by billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, if Kyiv did not sign the deal, sources told Reuters.

Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Washington first raised the prospect of shutting off Starlink service after Zelensky rejected the deal presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Feb. 12, sources said. The deal reportedly sought a 50% stake in Ukraine's natural resources, including critical minerals, oil, and gas, without offering Ukraine any concrete security guarantees.

The Starlink threat came up again in talks with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, who met with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Feb. 20.

A source told Reuters that the loss of Starlink access would be devastating for Ukraine.

"Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star," the source said.

"Losing Starlink ... would be a massive blow."

SpaceX began providing Starlink terminals to Ukraine shortly after the full-scale invasion, giving Kyiv a crucial communications advantage on the battlefield. Since then, however, Musk has grown increasingly vocal in criticizing Ukraine.

Musk, who Trump has tasked with eliminating "fraud" and "waste" from the government budget, has called for shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization that provides vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He has also amplified Russian disinformation and mocked Zelensky for calling Ukraine an independent country.

Trump also began lashing out at Zelensky after he refused to sign the minerals deal. He's questioned Zelensky's legitimacy as president and claimed he's not important to peace negotiations with Russia.

Trump said in early February that he wanted to strike a deal with Ukraine involving access to rare earth minerals in exchange for continued U.S. aid. Trump later claimed that Kyiv has "essentially agreed" to a $500 billion resource deal.

The contents of the revised agreement currently under discussion have not been disclosed. Trump claimed on Feb. 21 that Ukraine was "very happy" with the deal and that the U.S. would "get our money back."