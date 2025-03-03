Americans split on Ukraine, CBS News poll finds

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. respondents are split between supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, an opinion poll published by CBS News on March 2 found.

The White House has dramatically changed its approach to foreign policy following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. The U.S. leader and President Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated argument in the Oval Office at a meeting on Feb. 28.

Most interviews were held prior to Zelensky's meeting with Trump on Feb. 28.

52% of respondents said they backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia. 44% of respondents said they were neutral, and 4% of respondents outwardly backed Russia, according to a poll by CBS News.

46% of respondents thought that Trump favors Russia. Most of these respondents support Ukraine.

43% of respondents believe Trump has treated Ukraine and Russia equally. These respondents overwhelmingly hold a neutral stance toward Russia's war against Ukraine.

Only 11% of respondents thought that Trump favors Ukraine.

Some 51% of respondents approve of how Trump has handled Russia's war against Ukraine, while 49% disapprove.

34% of respondents consider Russia an enemy and 32% see Russia as unfriendly, but 34% of respondents consider Russia an ally, or at least friendly.

Among those who identified as Republican, opinions towards Russia were slightly more favorable. 27% saw Russia as an enemy and an unchanged 32% saw Russia as unfriendly. 41% of respondents saw Russia as friendly or an ally among Republicans.

The poll found that 51% of Americans support military aid to Ukraine, and 49% oppose it. Among those who identify as Democrats, 72% support military aid to Ukraine and only 28% oppose it. Among Republicans, 32% support military aid to Ukraine, and 68% oppose it.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is "for both Ukraine and Russia" during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28.

Talking about his role in negotiations to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Trump said he was "in the middle."

"I'm for both Ukraine and Russia... I want to get it solved," he added.