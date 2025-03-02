Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Czechs crowdfund money to purchase Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 5:55 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies along the coast on November 8, 2024, in Laguna Beach, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Czech volunteer initiative announced on March 1 that it had raised enough money to purchase a Black Hawk military helicopter for Ukraine's war effort.

The volunteer initiative, called "A Gift for Putin," began crowdfunding money for the helicopter in November 2023, rallying more than 20,500 donors to contribute a total of 72.3 million Czech Koruna ($2.9 million).

The funds will go toward purchasing a Black Hawk helicopter from the United States, where it is more affordable than in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) will operate the Black Hawk for evacuating Ukrainian soldiers and special operations, according to the website.

"Ukraine cannot win the war with drones or ammunition alone. It also needs tanks, aircraft, howitzers—and helicopters for special operations," the volunteer initiative's website reads.

‘Once in a generation moment’ — Zelensky, Ukraine’s partners gather for key London summit after White House fallout
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and other top Western officials arrived for a London summit to discuss support for Kyiv, the Guardian reported on March 2.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
