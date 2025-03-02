Czechs crowdfund money to purchase Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Czech volunteer initiative announced on March 1 that it had raised enough money to purchase a Black Hawk military helicopter for Ukraine's war effort.

The volunteer initiative, called "A Gift for Putin," began crowdfunding money for the helicopter in November 2023, rallying more than 20,500 donors to contribute a total of 72.3 million Czech Koruna ($2.9 million).

The funds will go toward purchasing a Black Hawk helicopter from the United States, where it is more affordable than in the Czech Republic.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) will operate the Black Hawk for evacuating Ukrainian soldiers and special operations, according to the website.

"Ukraine cannot win the war with drones or ammunition alone. It also needs tanks, aircraft, howitzers—and helicopters for special operations," the volunteer initiative's website reads.