Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War, Ukraine
Edit post

8 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including child

by Sonya Bandouil March 3, 2025 12:43 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv, on March 2 (Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv on March 2, injuring eight people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

According to Terekhov, among the injured there is a seven-year-old child.

Following the drone strike, three houses were damaged, and close to 150 windows were shattered.

Also, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, and was later extinguished.

Emergency services and volunteers are currently working at the scene.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

Kharkiv is located less than 30 miles from the Russian border.

7 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv medical facility
Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that all the strikes targeted central districts of the city, with emergency crews responding at multiple locations.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:03 PM
Video

Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.