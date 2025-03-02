8 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv on March 2, injuring eight people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

According to Terekhov, among the injured there is a seven-year-old child.

Following the drone strike, three houses were damaged, and close to 150 windows were shattered.

Also, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, and was later extinguished.

Emergency services and volunteers are currently working at the scene.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

Kharkiv is located less than 30 miles from the Russian border.