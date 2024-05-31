Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Security agreements, Sweden, Ukraine
Ukraine, Sweden sign bilateral security agreement

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2024 12:35 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the signing of the agreement (Telegram/President Volodymyr Zelensky)
Ukraine and Sweden signed a bilateral security agreement on May 31, the Presidential Office announced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Stockholm earlier in the day for the third Nordic-Ukrainian summit, where he met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

According to a press release from the Presidential Office, Sweden will provide Ukraine with around 2.2 billion euros ($2.38 billion) per year through 2024-26, an amount that will increase during the 10-year term of the agreement.

Sweden and Ukraine are also looking into ways to jointly produce Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles.

"In addition, Sweden clearly confirmed its support for Ukraine on the way to membership in the EU and NATO," the press release said.

The president is also due to meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, and Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

"Ukraine will sign three security agreements in one day, establishing predictable and long-term defense assistance and comprehensive support," Zelensky said before the signing of the agreement.

Sweden becomes the 13th country to sign such a deal, along with Belgium, Spain, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, Portugal and Latvia.

The treaties are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries last July and are designed to help Kyiv fend off Russian forces and deter future aggression.

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit
"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
