News Feed, Belgium, Ukraine, Security agreements, Western aid
Ukraine, Belgium sign long-term security deal

by Martin Fornusek May 28, 2024 10:51 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo pictured after a meeting in Brussels, Oct. 11 2023. (Eric Lalmand / Pool / Photo News via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement in Brussels on May 28, the Presidential Office announced.

Belgium becomes the 11th country to sign such a deal, along with Spain, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.

Zelensky arrived in Belgium a day after his trip to Spain, where he signed the security agreement with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Under the agreement, Belgium will allocate at least 977 million euros (around $1 billion) in military aid for Ukraine in 2024.

The document also says that Belgium will supply Kyiv with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028, with the first planes expected to arrive already this year.

Author: Martin Fornusek
