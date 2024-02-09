Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Air defense, Western aid
Norway plans to deliver additional NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and Martin Fornusek February 9, 2024 3:29 PM 2 min read
A NASAMS surface-to-air missile launcher is seen in production at the assembly line of the Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace weapons factory in Kongsberg, Norway on Jan. 30, 2023. (Petter Berntsen/AFP via Getty Images)
Norway announced on Feb. 9 that it had asked the parliament to deliver an additional 10 Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense launchers and four fire control centers to Ukraine.

NASAMS is a ground-based air defense system capable of firing a variety of different anti-air missiles. Norway pledged NASAMS air defense equipment worth $30.5 million in December 2023, some of which was to be sent from current stocks, while the rest was ordered to be commissioned for later delivery.

Oslo delivered its first two NASAMS systems to Ukraine in the spring of 2023.

"The Norwegian NASAMS system saves Ukrainian lives and prevents the destruction of buildings and infrastructure," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram.

"The Russian missile and drone attacks are extensive and brutal, so air defense is absolutely decisive for Ukraine. At the same time, I am concerned that we reacquire air defenses for our own defense as quickly as possible," he added.

The delivery is done in addition to Norway replenishing equipment already donated to Ukraine. The total investment is 3.45 billion Norwegian kroner ($326 million). Before Christmas 2023, Norway placed an order of 12 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.13 billion) to modernize air defense capabilities and replace those sent to Ukraine.

Previously, Ukraine received additional NASAMS systems also from Lithuania and the U.S.

The Norwegian government said it had provided Ukraine with assistance of 10.7 billion Norwegian kroner ($1 billion) in the first year of the full-scale war with Russia.

Between 2023 and 2027, Oslo delivered or pledged to Ukraine and other countries affected by Russian aggression, like Moldova, aid worth 75 billion kroner ($7.1 billion).

Authors: Nate Ostiller, Martin Fornusek
