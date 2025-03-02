Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a "productive meeting" on the sidelines of an international summit in London on March 2, the Presidential Office said.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting leaders and top officials from more than a dozen countries, as well as leaders of the EU and NATO, to devise a strategy for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," Zelensky said on X.

"No one other than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States."

Zelensky's visit to the U.K. follows his calamitous trip to the U.S. While expecting to sign a framework agreement on Ukraine's natural resources with U.S. President Donald Trump, the visit derailed after he got into a heated argument with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, leaving the deal's fate uncertain.

European leaders have rushed to declare support for Zelensky but also urged him to mend ties with Trump to keep the U.S. engaged in the peace process. Meloni suggested that Italy and the U.K. could act as a bridge between Kyiv and Washington.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have also reportedly sought to work behind the scenes to ease tensions between the two leaders.

"I think it is very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides. And I think on this, the U.K. and Italy can play an important role in bridge building," Meloni said upon arriving in London for the allied summit, as quoted by the Telegraph.