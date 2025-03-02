Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine, Italy, United Kingdom
Edit post

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 4:42 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet on the sidelines of an international summit in London, U.K., on March 2, 2025. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a "productive meeting" on the sidelines of an international summit in London on March 2, the Presidential Office said.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting leaders and top officials from more than a dozen countries, as well as leaders of the EU and NATO, to devise a strategy for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," Zelensky said on X.

"No one other than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States."

Zelensky's visit to the U.K. follows his calamitous trip to the U.S. While expecting to sign a framework agreement on Ukraine's natural resources with U.S. President Donald Trump, the visit derailed after he got into a heated argument with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, leaving the deal's fate uncertain.

European leaders have rushed to declare support for Zelensky but also urged him to mend ties with Trump to keep the U.S. engaged in the peace process. Meloni suggested that Italy and the U.K. could act as a bridge between Kyiv and Washington.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have also reportedly sought to work behind the scenes to ease tensions between the two leaders.

"I think it is very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides. And I think on this, the U.K. and Italy can play an important role in bridge building," Meloni said upon arriving in London for the allied summit, as quoted by the Telegraph.

European leaders gather in London for Ukraine summit after White House fallout
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and other top Western officials arrived for a London summit to discuss support for Kyiv, the Guardian reported on March 2.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.