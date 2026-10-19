Russian attacks hit Ukrainian water filtration, plastics factories overnight

Russian attacks heavily damaged industrial facilities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine overnight on Oct. 19, hitting factories in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, a data center in Kyiv, and infrastructure in Volyn Oblast, according to local officials and company statements.

The overnight assault also damaged a data center in Kyiv and infrastructure in Volyn Region, where around 66,000 electricity metering points were left without power, regional officials said.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian businesses and critical infrastructure in the Kyiv area have significantly increased in recent months and weeks, as Moscow looks to cripple Ukraine's economy, as well as its energy and water systems ahead of winter.

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said one of the city’s largest enterprises had suffered serious damage and caught fire in the overnight attack, without specifying the name of the company. The blast wave also shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings, he said.

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Local reports indicated that Ecosoft, a Ukrainian manufacturer of water filtration and purification systems, sustained damage in the overnight attack on Irpin, though it remains unclear whether this was the enterprise referenced by the mayor.

The company lost a factory in Irpin in 2022 at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, with courts assessing the direct damage to the facility back then at around 13.1 million euros. It partially resumed operations in Ukraine's western city of Ternopil in March 2022 before reopening in Irpin in June of the same year. It closed its Ternopil operations in April 2023.

Another company in the area, Planet Plastic — which produces polyethylene products, including industrial and agricultural films, packaging materials and pipes used in water supply and gas distribution — confirmed that missiles struck its production facilities directly, causing significant destruction.

After its factory was nearly destroyed at the start of the invasion in 2022, Planet Plastic resumed operations in Irpin in 2025, but says it was forced to suspend them indefinitely in August due to intensified Russian air attacks on the region.

In Kyiv, telecommunications operator DataGroup reported that a Russian strike destroyed the infrastructure and equipment at its data center. The company said the facility could not be restored, but services were continuing through backup infrastructure. No employees were injured, it added.

The overnight attack on Kyiv killed one person and injured eight, according to local authorities. A metro station, medical facilities, educational institutions, residential buildings and other sites were also damaged.

Volyn Oblast was also targeted overnight and into the morning of Oct. 19. Around 15 Russian drones were directed at the region, with Kovel, Manevychi and Lutsk among the areas most heavily affected, the Volyn Regional Military Administration said.

Strikes and falling drone debris damaged critical and civilian infrastructure. Around 66,000 electricity metering points remained without power as of the administration’s 9:30 a.m. update. Officials reported no deaths or injuries in the region at that time.

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