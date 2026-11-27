Ukraine's artificial intelligence workforce grew by 18% in 2026 to an estimated 7,200 specialists, according to a study published by the non-profit organization AI House on Nov. 27.

Demand for AI specialists is growing beyond the IT sector, with businesses increasingly hiring them in defense tech, finance, banking, e-commerce, and retail. A shortage of experienced engineers, however, could make it harder for companies to turn AI experiments into products and integrate the technology into their operations.

The study found a gap between employers' needs and the skills available in the workforce. Some 59% of the 594 job vacancies analyzed were for senior- and lead-level specialists, while only 32% of the 367 surveyed professionals had reached those levels. Just 5% of vacancies targeted trainees and junior specialists.

Employers are also looking for practical engineering skills. Some 79% of vacancies required experience with infrastructure and MLOps — the systems and processes used to deploy and maintain AI models. Yet only 19% of surveyed specialists rated their skills in this area highly.

This leaves newcomers with limited opportunities to gain the experience employers demand.

"Only 5% of the analyzed AI vacancies are aimed at trainees and junior specialists. This creates a vicious circle: companies need experienced engineers, but young specialists have limited opportunities to gain that experience," said Serhiy Tokarev, founder of AI House,

Tokarev said businesses should involve students in projects, offer internships, and help entry-level workers develop their skills.

AI House examined the skills of Ukrainian AI specialists and compared them with employers' needs. Researchers surveyed 367 specialists, analyzed 594 job postings, conducted 24 interviews, and reviewed 65 specialized education programs. The research included Ukrainian specialists both in Ukraine and abroad.

The study also found that 84% of Ukrainian AI specialists are currently based in Ukraine, up from 80% last year. Researchers estimate that the workforce could nearly double to 13,000 by 2030.

Ukrainian AI companies are also attracting foreign investment. In 2025, U.S.-based AI company CourtAvenue acquired a controlling stake in Ukrainian AI firm BotsCrew.