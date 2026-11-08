Moscow police detain over 200 people, reportedly forcing some to sign military contracts

Moscow police detained over 200 people on the evening of Nov. 7, many of whom were minors, during what is being described as a raid near the Kitay-Gorod metro station, according to multiple local Telegram channels.

Detainees told the Russian Telegram channel "Ostorozhno, Novosti" that those over the age of 18 were "persistently" urged to sign a contract with Russia's Defense Ministry. Reports of police beating the detainees, smashing their phones, and prohibiting them from using the toilet later emerged.

Others claimed that they were served with draft notices at the Tagansky police station. Female students reportedly also received draft notices despite having deferment from military service.

At least 17 teenagers received administrative citations for drinking alcohol in a public place and disobeying police orders.

The Moscow Main Directorate of the Internal Affairs Ministry described the raid as a "preventative measure" to supposedly control drug and alcohol consumption in the city center.

The Kremlin uses conscript and contract forces to enhance manpower for its war against Ukraine.

Although conscripts, aged 18-30, only serve 12 months of active duty within Russia, there have been reports of individuals being pressured to sign contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry to fight in Ukraine.