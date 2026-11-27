Russian attacks on the cities of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast and Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured at least six people, including three children, on Nov. 27, according to local authorities.

In Kremenchuk, a Russian drone attack damaged two educational institutions in the city center, Poltava Oblast Governor Vitalii Diakivnych reported.

Four people were injured in the attack, including three children, according to the governor's latest update.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately confirm the number.

Earlier, Diakivnych reported that two children, aged 12 and 13, were among the injured. Both received medical assistance.

Separately, Russian forces struck a transport infrastructure facility in Dnipro, injuring two people, according to local authorities.

Emergency responders were working at the affected sites, while officials continued to assess the extent of the damage. Further details about the attacks were not immediately available.