Tatyana Kim, the owner of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, has resigned on Nov. 19 as the latest EU sanctions clamp down on Moscow's wealthiest oligarchs.

The EU adopted 113 new sanctions listings on Nov. 16, targeting an array of Russian businesses and individuals. This is the first time Kim was sanctioned by the European bloc.

She was reportedly replaced by the company's top manager Alexey Kulikov, according to Russian independent outlet Meduza. Kulikov is not yet listed in the EU's sanctions database.

Kim is expected to remain within the company, shifting her focus onto strategic development, Meduza reported, citing Wildberries' press service.

"She was among 10 Russian oligarchs Ukraine proposed for EU sanctions in September. We will keep pushing to ensure every Russian oligarch supporting the war faces EU and allied sanctions. More to come," Ukraine's sanctions chief Vladyslav Vlasiuk said on X.

Wildberries accounts for over 50% of Russia's online retail market, attracting over 79 million monthly users. Since the summer, it has come under repeated Ukrainian drone attacks for selling dual-use items that can be repurposed on the battlefield against Ukraine.

In addition to strikes on its warehouses and logistics facilities, Wildberries has also been hit by cyberattacks, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said in August.

Russian businessman Alexander Chachava, largest shareholder of Ozon, a Wildberries competitor, was also sanctioned. The latest listings widely targeted energy companies, Russia's shadow fleet, and banks that continue financing Moscow's full-scale war.

The European Commission is set to propose a 22nd package of sanctions later on Nov. 23, which EU diplomats tell the Kyiv Independent is expected to include trade bans and listings targeting Russia's finance, military, and energy sectors.