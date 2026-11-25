The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Nov. 25 that it planned to go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling allowing Russia's return to the sport, citing concern over two of the three CAS arbitrators' ties to Russia.

Russia faced sweeping bans from international sports after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In recent months, however, it has returned to a number of cultural events, using them to whitewash its image on the world stage and divert attention from its war.

Although the IIHF doesn't name the arbitrators in its statement, media reports have pointed out that the CAS panel's president, Giulio Palermo, was pictured attending the Russian International Arbitration Congress in Moscow in late September 2026.

Ismail Selim, another arbitrator on the CAS panel, had spoken at a Moscow legal conference in May 2025.

"The decision (to appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal) is based on concerns around the independence of the impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS panel, especially following information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia" the IIHF said in a public statement.

The CAS ruled on Oct. 30 that the IIHF's exclusion of Russian athletes from its tournaments was "unlawful."

Weeks of controversy followed the ruling, with a number of countries declaring they would boycott any championships in which Russia took part.

Despite the CAS' ruling, the IIHF confirmed on Nov. 17 that Russia would remain excluded from the upcoming World Junior Championship in Canada, which is set to take place from Dec. 26, 2026, to Jan. 5, 2027.

On Nov. 18, just one day after the announcement, the IIHF was hit by a cyberattack.

In addition to the World Junior Championship, the CAS ruling stipulates that the IIHF is "ordered" to allow Russian teams to participate in the U18 Women's World Championship in Czechia from Jan. 8-16, 2027; the U18 Men's World Championship from April 22 to May 2, 2027; the Men's World Championship in Germany from May 14-30, 2027; and the Women’s World Championship in Canada in November 2027.