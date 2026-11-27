President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a BBC interview that Ukraine always coordinates its strikes on Russian ships with international partners, a claim Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani denied on Nov. 27.

Ukraine has been expanding the reach of its strikes on Russian military assets, hitting targets in the Baltic, Black, and Mediterranean seas over the past week, potentially signaling a shift in Kyiv's strategy to undermine Russia's war machine, while raising concerns among some European partners over the risk of escalation.

Ukrainian naval drones struck the Russian Navy corvette Merkury at the port of Benghazi in Libya on Nov. 22. The operation was carried out by Ukrainian forces in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), using seven domestically produced naval drones.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC published on Nov. 26, Zelensky said Ukrainian diplomats work with their foreign counterparts whenever Ukrainian forces operate in foreign or international waters or near another country's infrastructure.

"Our forces never attack without any coordination with other partners," Zelensky said.

Tajani rejected Zelensky's remarks the following day, saying there had been no coordination with allies over the operation in Libya.

"None of us were informed, nobody knew anything about what the Ukrainians were doing in Libya. So what Zelensky said is not true," Tajani claimed in an interview with Sky TG24.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni earlier cautioned against the war spilling over into the Mediterranean following Ukraine's strikes on Russian vessels in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

On Nov. 17, a Ukrainian missile strike caused an entire section of the Crimean Bridge to collapse.

Days later, Ukraine struck the sanctioned Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, while explosions were reported near Russia's Baltic Fleet base in Kaliningrad Oblast.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident in Kaliningrad.