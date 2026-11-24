Ukraine's strikes on a Russian Navy corvette and a military helicopter off the coast of Benghazi, Libya, on Nov. 22 are a lawful use of its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters on Nov. 24.

"Ukraine has every right to strike at the legitimate military targets of the aggressor," Tykhyi said, identifying these targets as Russian warships, cargo ships carrying military equipment and resources, and shadow fleet tankers supplying Russia's war machine.

Tykhyi's statement came two days after Ukrainian naval drones struck the Russian Navy corvette Merkury in the port of Benghazi in Libya on Nov. 22. Ukraine's Defense Forces, in coordination with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), deployed seven domestically produced naval drones in the operation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter alongside the corvette and struck the Russian cargo vessel MV Angara, which Russia had been using to transport weapons, Zelensky said.

In a press statement, the foreign ministry of Libya's UN-recognized, Tripoli-based Government of National Unity condemned the Ukrainian attack and called it a "threat to national security."

Tykhyi rejected claims that Ukraine's actions were widening the war.

"Ukraine is not 'involving' anyone or 'moving' the war anywhere. Ukraine's actions are directed only against the aggressor and are not directed against any third party," he said. International law does not limit Ukraine's self-defense to its own territory, and Ukraine was compliant with international law, he added.

Concerning the incidents at ports, questions should be raised with Russia instead, Tykhyi said, which uses the civilian infrastructure of other countries for military purposes, exposing them to danger.

"The threat to Libya was created precisely by Russian warships and Russian arms carriers that regularly arrive there," Tykhyi said.

"Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya," he said, emphasizing that Kyiv values its long-standing relations with the country.

Libya's government has been divided since 2011, with an internationally recognized administration based in Tripoli and a rival government operating in the east. Kyiv and Tripoli reportedly signed a covert deal in 2025 to allow a Ukrainian military presence in western Libya, with access to drone launch sites.



Russian-controlled African Corps troops, meanwhile, reportedly operate in southern and eastern Libya, in cooperation with Haftar's regime.