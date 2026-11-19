Moscow no longer plans to discuss ceasefires covering energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping following Ukraine's strikes on the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 19.

The remarks marked the Russian president's first public reaction to the attacks on the bridge, which he described as having sustained "serious damage."

"Our retaliatory actions... will be far more painful than what (Ukraine) did to the bridge... With today's precision weapons, it's not that difficult to do," Putin said.

The Crimean Bridge, built after Russia's occupation of the peninsula in 2014, serves as a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories. A section of its roadway collapsed following a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike overnight on Nov. 17.

Putin said he had previously discussed the possibility of ceasefires covering energy infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Black Sea with members of Russia's Security Council.

"I asked everyone to think it over and return to this issue in the hope that, perhaps, we might be able to agree on something. But after the strikes ... we will not negotiate," he said. "We will respond."

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Russia to agree to limited ceasefires covering specific sectors. Kyiv proposed halting attacks on Russian oil refineries in exchange for an end to Russian strikes on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, but Moscow rejected the proposal.

At the latest peace talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation arrived with strict instructions and showed little willingness to discuss an energy ceasefire or other measures to de-escalate the war, a person familiar with the discussions told the Kyiv Independent earlier.

Russia has also targeted bridges in Ukraine. On Nov. 17, Russian forces struck Kyiv's Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River as part of a wider attack on cities across the country.

"We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation — and every proposal has been met with loud rejection. Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began," he added.