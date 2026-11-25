Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has detained a former Ukrainian service member suspected of attempting to kill a commander of the Special Operations Forces in the city of Khmelnytskyi, the agency said on Nov. 25.

The attempted assassination comes amid a wider shadow war between Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services, which have increasingly used targeted killings and explosives against military and political figures away from the front lines.

The suspect, who worked for Russian military intelligence (GRU), planted an improvised explosive device in his car, which was parked near the building where the targeted commander lived. Acting on orders from Russian intelligence services, he was supposed to detonate the device as the Ukrainian service member walked past the vehicle, the SBU said.

The SBU caught the suspect just meters from the planned blast site as he prepared to detonate the homemade bomb with a remote control.

The alleged assassination plot also involved a second vehicle fitted with a remotely accessible camera, which Russian intelligence could use to record the explosion. The SBU said Moscow intended to use the footage in information and psychological operations aimed at destabilizing Ukraine.

The suspect is a former contract service member from Kharkiv who left the military in 2024 for health reasons. Russian intelligence recruited him through Telegram channels where he had been looking for opportunities to make quick money, the SBU said.

He was initially tasked with identifying Ukrainian military infrastructure in Kharkiv, including reserve command posts and vehicle parking areas, before being sent to Khmelnytskyi to prepare the assassination, according to the SBU.

To monitor the officer, the suspect allegedly rented an apartment near his home and installed a concealed camera on its balcony to track his daily movements. He later brought a crossover and another vehicle from Kharkiv, fitting the explosive device into the crossover in a rented garage.

In exchange for carrying out the killing, his Russian handlers allegedly promised to arrange his evacuation to Russia through third countries and provide him with Russian citizenship, the SBU said.

The suspect has been charged with high treason under martial law. He remains in custody without bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property if convicted.

Russia has repeatedly sought to recruit agents to carry out bombings and assassinations in Ukraine, with the SBU reporting several foiled plots in recent months.

On Nov. 18, the SBU said it had detained a Kyiv woman who allegedly was recruted by Russian intelligence to poison a former Colombian soldier who had fought for Ukraine

In a separate case, a Ukrainian service member allegedly recruted by Russia's special services (FSB), helped orchestrate the assassination of a commander of a Ukrainian airborne birgade, the SBU reported on Nov. 12.

On Oct. 12, the SBU said it had detained a 19-year-old suspected of being recruited by Russian intelligence to carry out a bomb attack targeting a bus carrying Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian intelligence operations targeting Ukrainians have also extended beyond the country's borders, with suspected assassination plots reported on foreign soil. On Nov. 20, Denmark expelled a Russian diplomat over an alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner.