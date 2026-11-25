Russian attacks killed nine people and injured 59 others, including a 12-year-old child, across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 24-25.

Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure as temperatures drop across the country. Ukrainian private energy company DTEK said on Nov. 25 that Russian forces had launched a large-scale attack on one of its thermal power plants, severely damaging equipment and forcing the facility to halt power generation. DTEK did not specify the region where the attack took place, but said it was the third large-scale attack on its power plants in November.

Russian forces launched 112 drones, including 66 jet-powered ones, and decoys at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 24, the Air Force said. As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had downed or suppressed 88 drones, including 47 jet-powered ones, the report read.

Drone impacts were recorded at 18 locations, while falling debris was reported at 13 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Kyiv, falling drone debris sparked a fire in a 16-story residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi District on Nov. 24, injuring two people, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the Bila Tserkva district, local authorities said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured three others, including a 12-year-old child, on Nov. 24, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted Kharkiv and six other settlements, killing one person and injuring eight others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drones killed a man in the town of Horodnia after striking a woodworking facility. In the town of Snovsk, two women were also injured in drone attacks, local authorities said.

Over the past day, Russian forces struck an energy infrastructure facility, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said, without providing further details about the attack or the facility's location.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the city of Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 42-year-old man was injured in the regional capital of Dnipro overnight on Nov. 25, while six others were injured in the city the previous day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted Kherson and 31 other settlements, injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out more than 50 attacks on 17 settlements, killing one person and injuring another, local authorities said. Air raid alerts lasted for more than 19 hours in the region over the past 24 hours, according to the local military administration.

In Volyn Oblast, Russian attacks sparked a fire in a parking lot, injuring three people, local authorities said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people and injured 31 others, including five children, over the past day, according to local authorities.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russia targeted an energy infrastructure facility and local businesses, injuring one person, local authorities said.