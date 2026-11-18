The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said its website was targeted by a cyberattack on Nov. 17, days after confirming that Russia would remain excluded from the upcoming World Junior Championship in Canada.

The cyberattack is the latest incident feeding ongoing tensions surrounding Russia's exclusion from international sporting competitions over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as hockey officials face pressure over whether Russian teams should be allowed to return.

“We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems,” the IIHF said in a statement posted on X. The organization said its platforms would return online once it was confident they were secure.

The perpetrators have not been identified. Before the website went offline, an image of Russian hockey players appeared alongside a message reading, “SCARED TO FACE RUSSIA? You banned the only team you can't beat.”

A screenshot purportedly showing a pro-Russian message displayed on the International Ice Hockey Federation's website during a cyberattack on Nov. 17, 2026. (Screenshot via Reddit)

On Oct. 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered the IIHF to allow Russian teams to participate in five international championships, including the World Juniors. Canada subsequently announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be permitted to represent their countries at the tournament in Alberta while Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

Speaking in the Canadian Senate on Nov. 5, government representative Pierre Moreau said Canada would enforce the restriction through subsection 22.1(1) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, which gives the federal government authority to bar foreign nationals from entering Canada on public policy grounds.

Moreau said the immigration minister would use that authority to individually assess Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials and prevent them from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols. He added that sporting events receiving federal funding would continue to be required to prohibit Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags.

The IIHF confirmed on Nov. 15 that Russia would not participate in the tournament, which begins Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation protested the decision, calling it “unlawful” and “unacceptable.” Its president had previously threatened to seek compensation and push for the tournament to be relocated or canceled if Russia was excluded.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation also denied involvement in the cyberattack and condemned the defacement.

“The RIHF views such actions negatively and considers the use of unlawful methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable,” the federation said in a statement.