Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court on Nov. 20 sentenced lawmaker Serhiy Kuzminykh to three years and six months in prison in a four-year-long bribery case, the court reported.

Kuzminykh, a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People parliamentary faction, was charged in 2022 after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) aid it had caught him soliciting a bribe. Anti-graft agencies arrested him this June.

Kuzminykh is the fourth lawmaker from the ruling party to receive a prison sentence in a bribery case since Zelensky and his party won a landslide victory in the 2019 elections.

The court barred the lawmaker from holding positions in state and local government for three years.

Until the verdict takes effect, Kuzminykh will remain under the 24-hour house arrest previously ordered by the court.

He can appeal the verdict, which will enter into force in 30 days.

According to NABU, the bureau caught Kuzminykh "red-handed" in January 2022 while he was receiving a bribe from a private company in exchange for helping it win a tender to supply equipment to state hospitals in Zhytomyr Oblast in spring 2021.

The indictment was sent to court in 2022, but Kuzminykh repeatedly failed to attend hearings over the next nearly four years, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.