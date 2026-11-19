Beijing has tightened export controls on a range of components used to manufacture drones, including the jet-turbine engines used in Russia's jet-powered "Geran" series of drones, according to regulations by China's Commerce Ministry that took effect on Nov. 18.



Both Russia and Ukraine rely on China for a wide range of drone components, with Russia increasingly substituting Chinese components for parts previously imported from the West.



Exporters must now seek licenses to export certain drone components, including jet and electric drone engines, radio transmitters, and speed controllers, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced in October.

The tightened export controls were welcomed by Ukraine's commissioner for sanctions, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who nonetheless cautioned that many components used in Russian drones are still not subject to export controls.



"We thank China for its new export controls on drone items," Vlasiuk said in a statement on social media.



Vlasiuk pointed out that while the new controls cover jet-engines, UAV radio modules, heavy brushless motors, and speed controllers, they don't include anti-jamming antennas (found in Russian Geran-2 drones), navigation modules, HARXON antennas, gimbal cameras, or Chinese manufactured servos (found in Geran-4 drones).



China's updated regulations encompass "only part of what matters for Russian weapons, but it is a start," Vlasiuk said. "We have shared detailed information on these components and their Chinese manufacturers, and we count on rigorous control of these exports."



Russian jet-powered drones have been increasingly used in Russia's campaign of strikes against Ukrainian civilian energy and logistical infrastructure.



Jet-powered drones are significantly more difficult to shoot down than Russia's older, piston-engined drones, outpacing the majority of Ukraine's drone interceptors. Moreover, Russia is rapidly scaling production of these deadlier types, according to the Ukrainian government.



Russia has the capacity to launch up to 6,500 jet-powered Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in November, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said on Nov. 16 in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). That number represents about a 12-fold increase from the 530 drones Russia fired in August.