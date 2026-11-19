After a day spent in talks with European leaders and U.S. envoys, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Nov. 19 that there was a simple way global superpowers — mainly the United States and China — could put an end to Russia's full-scale invasion.

"If you want to stop war, stop trade with Russia," he said.

Zelensky spoke to journalists about pressure on Moscow, Ukraine's air defense needs, security guarantees, and other matters in a briefing following the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, where Kyiv's partners convened to discuss winter support for the country and coordinate plans for upcoming multilateral peace talks.

The coalition's gathering coincided with a historic trilateral meeting in China, where Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Trump referred to Putin as a "friend" and the three men signed "a declaration of peace," while largely avoiding discussing Ukraine.

When asked about the prospects of securing a lasting peace agreement in the near future, Zelensky said it depended on multiple factors — including the degree of economic pressure mounted against Russia.

There is a "huge chance" that the war will end "if the United States will really pressure Putin," he said.

"If you want to stop Russia, stop trade between Russia and your country," Zelensky continued. "China can do it. United States can do it. And that's it."

China has long been Russia's most vital economic partner, providing crucial support following sweeping sanctions imposed by the West after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

More recently, the Trump administration has expanded business with Moscow despite the sanctions regime. In October, Trump announced plans to purchase Russian diesel in hopes of lowering domestic fuel prices. Shortly after, he waived recently passed sanctions legislation against Russia.

Zelensky pointed out that most Americans support Ukraine, even as the White House claims friendship with Putin.

"People can't understand how you can lift sanctions or make deals with aggressor. ... I mean, mostly people understand what's going on."

The president said Ukraine faces "a difficult winter," but also hinted at likely changes to U.S. policy when Trump's party loses its majority in January.

"But after winter will be not only spring — will be also Congress," Zelensky said. "So we will see where we are."

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Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap

Zelensky said the details of the next prisoner of war (POW) exchange between Kyiv and Moscow have not yet been finalized.

The swap was announced after the last round of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, with promises that the exchange would take place in the near future and involve the largest number of prisoners yet.

Zelensky told reporters on Nov. 19 that the lists of prisoners to be returned has not been finalized, but that he expects there will be over 1,000 on each side.

"We still wait for the list and a very concrete number. More than thousand, yeah," he said.

"I hope that during a week, two weeks, we will see the result and (have a) clear understanding when our people will come home."

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Security guarantees

Zelensky also commented on security guarantees, one of the main topics on the agenda in Berlin. Specifically, he was asked to speak to the possibility that Ukraine would be granted security guarantees in line with NATO's Article 5.

Article 5 is the alliance's collective defense clause, requiring all members to render immediate aid to any partner that comes under attack. The clause has served as the backbone of NATO's security framework since its formation.

While Ukraine has long sought NATO membership as the best possible guarantee of postwar security, some leaders have proposed "Article 5-like" security pledges for Kyiv that fall short of full membership. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and peace envoy, revived the idea when addressing the Coalition earlier in the day.

"I think we've gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept, where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5," Kushner said.

Zelensky said he was grateful for the Americans' diplomatic efforts, but admitted some reservations about the prospect of Article 5 without NATO.

"I'm not sure that we have common (understanding) of Article 5," he told reporters.

Zelensky said his understanding of Article 5 includes the presence of military bases and forces on the ground, both U.S. and European.

"Without this, I'm not sure it's Article 5."

Ukraine needs clarity on exactly how its partners will respond to future Russian aggression, Zelensky said, calling this issue "the most important thing" to establish when determining a postwar security framework.

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Air defense needs and a $126 billion price tag

The president said he was "positive" about the results of the day's meeting, particularly in terms of air defense support for Ukraine — a key priority as the country faces a shortage of interceptors for Russian jet drones and ballistic missiles.

There will be additional air defense packages in the near future, Zelensky said. He did not disclose the details about the specific equipment Ukraine expects to receive, but promised "we will see the result."

The talks centered on the best possible protection for Ukraine's critical infrastructure in major cities, such as the bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv that have been repeatedly targeted by Russian aerial attacks in recent weeks.

Zelensky also discussed Ukraine's financial needs for the next year.

Ukraine needs 115 billion euros ($126 billion) from partners for the next year, according to the president. This target has been disclosed to the European Commission, he added.

Zelensky acknowledged that it's a "huge amount."

"Sorry that we have to speak about money, but we are in a war," he said.

With the Commission's proposal on Nov. 19 to give Ukraine an additional 45-billion-euro loan in 2027, Kyiv will have secured about 90 billion euros for the coming year.

"We will find 25," Zelensky said. "Yeah. So, we will work. I will work on it."