Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces hit the Crimean Bridge on Nov. 19 with Neptune missiles, Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed, less than two days after a strike collapsed an entire section of the key Russian bridge.

"Hits have been confirmed near the arch and the railway tracks. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, but for now, all train traffic has been halted," the ministry said in a post on social media.

Constructed after Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014, the Crimean Bridge — also known as the Kerch Bridge — is a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to occupied Ukrainian territories.

A road section of the bridge collapsed after a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike overnight on Nov. 17, but rail traffic had resumed by the next day.

Russia's Transportation Ministry earlier announced that train traffic across the bridge has been temporarily suspended as a result of the attack

"There were no casualties as a result of the incident. Specialists will assess the damage," the ministry added.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said the bridge serves as a "war conveyor belt," transporting materiel to Russia's forces fighting in the occupied parts of southern Ukraine.

"That conveyor belt has now broken down. The alternative route runs overland, along the front line — where our drones are waiting to greet the cargo," it said.

"Final stop. Please vacate Crimea," it added.

Originally, Neptune was Ukraine’s ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship missile with a maximum range of 300 kilometers which it famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

It has since been upgraded and a "Long Neptune" is capable of hitting targets up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, confirmed the bridge had been hit again just after midnight local time.

On Nov. 17, after a seven-phase operation carried out over multiple weeks, Ukrainian missiles sent a portion of the bridge to the bottom of the Kerch Strait. While car traffic over the bridge was suspended, the railway connection across the remaining part of the bridge remained operational.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the extent of the damage from the most recent strike.

A picture of extensive damage to the Crimean Bridge after a Ukrainian attack overnight on Nov. 17, 2026 (Telegram)

At 19 kilometers (12 miles), the Crimean Bridge is the longest bridge on the European continent, connecting Russia’s Krasnodar Krai with occupied Crimea.

In a tongue-in-cheek message on social media, Ukraine's General Staff on Nov. 19 said: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulate the Vasco da Gama Bridge (Lisbon) on holding the title of the longest bridge in Europe!"

The bridge has been a repeated target of Ukrainian strikes, suffering significant damage in October 2022 and July 2023, though neither managed to take the bridge out of commission.

Russia has vowed to restore the Crimean Bridge after the Nov. 17 strikes, but experts told the Kyiv Independent that repairs could take a year or more and require significant resources.