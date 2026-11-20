Ukrainian drone maker SkyFall and U.S. Defense tech company Auterion plan to establish a German factory supplying drones to Ukraine, while building a domestic production base that could eventually equip Germany’s own military.

The venture would expand Ukrainian weapons production abroad, adding capacity away from Russia’s attacks on Ukraine while giving Germany a potential domestic supplier of systems developed through front-line experience, Auterion announced on Nov. 20.

Reuters reported, citing an industry source, that Germany would provide hundreds of millions of euros to support the factory’s establishment and drone orders for Ukraine, with funding for German purchases expected later.

The factory would initially manufacture SkyFall’s Shrike first-person-view attack drones, before expanding into interceptors and medium and long range strike systems. The drones would combine SkyFall airframes with Auterion’s electronics and software.

Subscribe to the Newsletter Ukraine Business Roundup

The agreement was signed at the ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin under the Build with Ukraine defense cooperation initiative. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there that cooperation with Ukraine was strengthening Germany’s defense industry and improving the security of supply for its armed forces.

The project addresses an industrial challenge exposed by Russia’s war. Producing drones in vast numbers requires the manufacturing capacity to keep supplying them. For Germany, partnering with Ukrainian producers offers a way to turn years of battlefield experience into domestic production.

"A factory in Germany gives German forces a domestic source for the same drones Ukrainian units rely on every week," Auterion CEO Lorenz Meier said in the announcement.

read also 3 Kyiv bridges struck in massive Russian aerial assault on Ukraine, at least 9 dead