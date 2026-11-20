Denmark has ordered the expulsion of Russia's defense attaché over an alleged Russian intelligence plot to assassinate Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner on Danish territory, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Nov. 20.

The decision comes amid mounting concerns over Russian intelligence operations in Europe, including suspected sabotage and assassination plots targeting individuals and organizations linked to Ukraine.

The diplomat has been given seven days to leave Denmark, according to a statement by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The Russian ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry over the incident.

"We are saying openly: You have been exposed," Rasmussen said, adding that Copenhagen would not sever diplomatic relations with Moscow entirely.

The expulsion follows the disclosure of an alleged plot by Russian intelligence services to assassinate Ukrainian rapper Albert Vasiliev, known professionally as Kyivstoner, ahead of a scheduled concert in Denmark on Sept. 25.

Two Danish nationals allegedly purchased a ticket to the concert on Sept. 5 before acquiring two pistols and two knives, Danish Radio reported. Police subsequently arrested the suspects in a car in Hellerup, north of Copenhagen, alongside two other men who have not been accused of involvement in the assassination plot.

The two suspects have denied wrongdoing.

"It is our clear assessment that the assassination attempt was planned by the Russian intelligence services," Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET) chief Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen said, according to Reuters.

Rasmussen said Denmark would also seek to restrict non-essential visas for Russian nationals, as Russians continued to enjoy excessive freedom of movement across Europe despite EU sanctions.

The case follows a separate alleged Russian assassination plot targeting the same rapper in Poland earlier this year.

In August, Polish authorities detained a Russian national suspected of plotting to murder a dual Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw on the orders of Russian intelligence. Polish media subsequently identified the intended target as Kyivstoner.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had previously accused Vasiliev of helping Ukrainian intelligence organize a drone attack against a defense facility in Moscow Oblast, allegations the rapper denied.

In September, Denmark's intelligence service warned that Russian operatives were recruiting Danish citizens to help prepare sabotage attacks against defense companies supplying Ukraine.