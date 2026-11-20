Estonia will close all of its road border crossings with Russia on Dec. 1, the country's foreign ministry confirmed on Nov. 20.

The idea was proposed by the country's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Nov. 15 after an attempted arson attack against a drone company in Estonia the previous day, and has since been formally adopted by the government.

"Russia's hostile actions have consequences," Tsahkna said.

"We have previously stated that if these attacks continued, we would introduce additional security measures," he wrote.

The Estonian foreign ministry's announcement of the border closure included, by way of justification, a map showing Russian attacks covering the breadth of Europe.

Today, the Estonian Government decided to close road border crossings with Russia from 1 December in response to Russia’s continued hostile activities against Estonia and Europe.



The decision follows Russia’s ongoing sabotage and hybrid operations across Europe.



Closing the… pic.twitter.com/MxMBJ0yP5Q — Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 | 🌻 #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 20, 2026

The range of methods used by Russia to threaten European security, and the number of countries affected, is leading some in Europe to say "hybrid" is no longer an appropriate term for Moscow's increasingly aggressive stance.

In November alone, Russia planned a false-flag attack on the border with Poland, and tried to sow distrust between Poles and Ukrainians with graffiti.

Russia repeatedly attacked cargo ships in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania, and likewise menaced Moldova with drone incursions, one of which flew over downtown Chisinau, the country's capital.

And Russia is thought to have been behind cyber attacks against the world hockey federation, the German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

For the latter, the EU has since sanctioned the Russian hacker group understood to have been behind the hacking of Tajani's devices to obtain and leak personal information about him, his family, and other Italian officials.

Tsahkna said Estonia's move to close the border to road traffic was "protecting not only its own security, but also that of the EU," in a press statement, where he explained the decision would be reviewed after six months.

By closing the border, Estonia will follow the lead of its northern neighbor, Finland, which closed its land border with Russia indefinitely in 2024.