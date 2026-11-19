The scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, overnight on Nov. 20, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A huge, hours-long Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 20 has killed at least nine people, disrupted electricity, heating and water supplies, and damaged three bridges in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the assault as "one of the biggest attacks" on Ukraine.

"This time, the attack tactics were particularly insidious, with several groups of missiles launched at intervals of 20 to 30 minutes to complicate firefighting, clearing debris, and recovery efforts," Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents not to drive, saying the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi, Southern, and Darnytskyi bridges were damaged in the attack.

At around 3 p.m. local time, the mayor announced that traffic from the western to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River had been restored via the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi bridge. 3. Damage assessments are still underway on the Darnytskyi Bridge, while traffic on the Pivdennyi Bridge remains partially restricted, as it has been in recent days, Klitschko said.

The mass assault comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed "retaliation" for Ukraine's devastating strikes on the Crimean Bridge which collapsed an entire section of the crossing overnight on Nov. 17.

As the aggressor in the war, Russian strikes on Ukraine cannot be "retaliatory" in nature. Ukraine's strikes inside Russia and Russian-occupied territory are inherently defensive.

Seven people were killed in Kyiv and another 17 injured, Klitschko said in a post on social media. A further two people were killed in other oblasts, according to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Ukraine's interior minister, said that 30 people were injured in the attack across Ukraine. As of 1 p.m., over 500 rescuers and police officers were still involved in dealing with the consequences of the Russian attack, he added.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 84 cruise missiles, and 404 attack drones, while President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the attack also involved 27 ballistic missiles. Ukraine's air defenses shot down or suppressed three ballistic missiles, 79 cruise missiles, and 380 drones. Strikes were recorded at 23 locations.

Zelensky also said Ukrainian forces struck three Russian ballistic missile launchers overnight, destroying one, while the extent of damage to the other two was still being assessed.

The scene of a Russian attack in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, overnight on Nov. 20, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

The overnight attack involved cruise missiles launched from Tu-160 strategic bombers, among the largest warplanes in operation and capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weaponry.

Besides Kyiv, strikes and explosions were reported across the country, including the far-western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, and the eastern city of Dnipro.

Two Russian Kh-101 missiles and a jet-powered drone fell on the territory of Poland during the attack, Polish authorities reported.

People shelter overnight at a Kyiv metro station following warnings of possible Russian air attacks, late on Nov. 19, 2026, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia renews assault on Kyiv at night

Kyiv's water utility service said that two of its employees, Dmytro Petrov and Vitalii Kriuchek, were killed in the attack, and another seven of its workers were injured.



"We lost two of our colleagues who risked their own lives at night and did everything in order to provide Kyiv residents with water," the service said.



Around 15 other civilians were also injured in the capital, officials reported.

Explosions rocked Kyiv beginning at around 1:25 a.m. local time on Nov. 20, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. The blasts hit the capital minutes after Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russian ballistic missiles were flying towards the city.

Intermittent waves of missiles and drones attacked the city throughout the night. Shortly before 2 a.m. local time, the Air Force warned that "all ballistic missiles are heading towards Kyiv." Kyiv Independent journalists in the city then reported another wave of "very loud" and "crazy loud" explosions in the central districts.

Additional rounds of explosions were later heard between 3 and 6:30 a.m. local time amid reports of incoming missiles and drones.

Firefighters at the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

Klitschko also said that a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Russian attack. The report came minutes after Kyiv Independent journalists reported losing heat, power, and water in the Pechersk district of the city in the early morning.

DTEK later reported that some consumers in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts were without power. Some consumers' power had returned as of 9:30 a.m.

Around 1:40 p.m., DTEK announced that power companies had stabilized the energy situation in the capital and that rolling outage schedules were in place.

Russia targeted Europe's largest electrical substation, an energy official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.

Russia struck the massive Western Ukrainian (Zakhidnoukrainska) 750-kV substation, one of the most critical nodes in Ukraine's energy network, the energy official said. The severity of the damage has not been made public.

A man prepares to sleep in a tent with his family as they shelter overnight at a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, following warnings of possible Russian air attacks, late on Nov. 19, 2026. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

The Kyiv City Military Administration also reported fires in residential buildings in the capital's Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts. Klitschko reported that an infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi District was hit by a strike, as well as a non-residential building in the Podilskyi District.

The Russian attack also destroyed the Milfey confectionery workshop in Kyiv, the company announced on Instagram. The business produced a range of sweets, including wafer cakes, pastry rolls, nut-shaped cookies filled with condensed milk, and tartlets.



Russian strikes also damaged the central building of the Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University, the university said, particularly 40 of its windows.



The university emphasized that the building is a cultural heritage object of the city of Kyiv, valuable not only for the university community, but also for the historical and cultural heritage of the capital.



"University buildings, classrooms, laboratories and libraries are a space in which future specialists are formed, science develops, and the intellectual heritage of the country is preserved and multiplied. However, no destruction can stop the pursuit of knowledge, scientific research and professional development," the university said.

Russia's attack on Kyiv's Bridges. (Julia Zakharevych / Kyiv independent)

Beyond the capital

Ballistic missile warnings were issued for Sumy and Poltava oblasts, while drone alerts have been announced in multiple regions, including in Ukraine's far-west regions.

In Lviv, explosions were heard by a Kyiv Independent journalist just before 7 a.m. local time amid active air defense operations. Earlier, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi warned that a Russian drone was circling the city.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said two people had died in the city and there was also a "direct hit on the ticket terminal at Sknyliw railway station."

Ukrainian law enforcement officers inspect a crater in front of the damaged Sknyliv railway station following an air strike on Lviv, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2026. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)

More explosions and sounds of air defense fire were also heard in the far-west city of Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as in the eastern city of Dnipro just after 7 a.m. local time.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a suspected Russian FPV drone struck the house-museum of Ukraine's second president, Leonid Kuchma, in the village of Chaikyne at around 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 20, sparking a fire, according to Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration. No casualties had been reported.

In the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, a "massive enemy drone attack" hit a major infrastructure facility, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council. The attack cut power to boiler houses, water pumping stations, and hospitals, officials said.

Closer to the front line, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a Russian attack struck a hospital in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the attack, at least four people were injured, and over 50 windows shattered in the facility.

In Dnipro, five people were injured in a drone attack on the city. Residential buildings, cars, a bank, and a store were damaged in the attack, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Putin rejects peace

The day before the latest overnight attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine with retaliation for its strike on the Crimean Bridge.

"Our retaliatory actions... will be far more painful than what (Ukraine) did to the bridge... With today's precision weapons, it's not that difficult to do," Putin said.

The Crimean Bridge, built after Russia's occupation of the peninsula in 2014, serves as a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories. A section of its roadway collapsed following a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike overnight on Nov. 17.

Despite launching an unprovoked war in Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has regularly used retaliatory rhetoric following Ukrainian attacks on military targets within Russia.

Russia's overnight assault followed a day-long drone attack on Kyiv that struck the heart of the city, damaging two European embassies, St. Volodymyr's Cathedral, and residential buildings. A 26-year-old man was killed in the strike, while five others were injured.

The attacks took place as Russia and Ukraine's leaders held talks with their respective strategic partners. Putin met his U.S. and Chinese counterparts, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen, China, where the three heads of state signed a "declaration of peace."

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (C), and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, met with Coalition of the Willing leaders in Berlin to prepare for the next round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Following the summit, Zelensky and the European leaders issued a joint statement calling on Russia to accept a ceasefire on energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping corridors. But as part of his promise to retaliate against Kyiv, Putin also said he would not negotiate any ceasefires on energy or maritime trade.

Following the attack, Zelensky called on Ukraine's allies to accelerate promised air defense deliveries, particularly U.S.-made PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.

"It is important that our partners not only make statements about supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, but also fulfill concrete agreements on air defense," he said.