The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are facing a "coordinated media attack" following recent major investigations involving senior law enforcement officials, their heads told journalists on Nov. 20.

The anti-graft agencies published investigations in September and November into an alleged criminal network that operated scam call centers and influenced law enforcement officials. The network was also allegedly involved in drug trafficking, counterfeit currency production, and violence against critics and opponents.

"Our investigations have now reached the core of a corruption system that has existed within law enforcement agencies for decades," Semen Kryvonos, director of NABU, said at a meeting, attended by the Kyiv Independent.

He said the attack on the anti-corruption agencies aims to "shift the focus from the investigations to politics, conspiracy theories, and lies." The agencies believe it is being coordinated by a "single center" and backed by some suspects in NABU and SAPO cases, Kryvonos added.

Over the past weeks, several former and current senior Ukrainian officials under scrutiny by the anti-graft agencies have promoted a similar narrative.

They have accused NABU and SAPO of seeking to influence peace negotiations involving Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia. According to these officials, the investigations are intended to pressure Kyiv into accepting an unfavorable deal with Moscow.

Some of Ukraine's largest anonymous Telegram channels have also shared posts promoting similar narratives.

Major General Serhiy Duka, former first deputy head of the Security Service's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, went on the offensive against NABU and SAPO chiefs on Nov. 18 while denying any wrongdoing in the recent investigation.

He was charged with complicity in organized crime and released from pre-trial detention last week after posting Hr 65 million ($1.4 million) bail.

Duka questioned the agencies' high-profile investigations, accusing them of exerting political pressure and claiming their work was harming Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and peace talks with Russia.

Duka's arguments bore striking similarities to those made by Ruslan Kravchenko, the former prosecutor general who fled Ukraine in September.

David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's parliamentary faction and one of Ukraine's top negotiators with the U.S. and Russia, also questioned the work of NABU and SAPO. After an anti-corruption court ordered the Prosecutor General's Office in early November to open a case into alleged corruption involving Arakhamia, he said the allegations were meant to push him out of the peace negotiations.

SAPO Chief Oleksandr Klymenko dismissed the narratives "have nothing to do with reality" and rejected the allegations.

According to multiple polls, tackling corruption has been one of the most pressing issues for Ukrainians,

NABU and SAPO have been in the spotlight since Zelensky's team tried to strip them of their independence in the summer of 2025, sparking nationwide protests. The SBU, which is seen as loyal to the President's Office, portrayed the crackdown as an attempt to counteract Russian alleged influence on the bureau.

Over the past year, NABU and SAPO published several major investigations implicating top officials and the president's associates.

The anti-corruption chiefs said pressure from the SBU on their staff "had never stopped" and that critics were now seeking to undermine public trust in NABU and SAPO.

"(Public trust) is the only thing that protects us in this country and allows us to work independently," Kryvonos added.