Russian attacks killed at least two people and injured 83 others across Ukraine over the past day, as missile and drone strikes devastated the city of Kryvyi Rih, local authorities reported on Nov. 21.

The latest attacks followed a massive Russian missile and drone assault on Nov. 20, which struck energy infrastructure, residential buildings, and bridges across Ukraine. Russian forces continued their bombardment into the following night, killing two people, including a child, in Kryvyi Rih and injuring dozens more.

Overnight on Nov. 21, Russia launched three Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and 148 drones, including 87 jet-powered drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 117 drones, including 67 jet-powered ones. Strikes were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at nine locations.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian missile and drone attacks killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy, and injured at least 58 others, including children, in Kryvyi Rih. The strikes damaged apartment buildings, a restaurant, a hospital, infrastructure, garages, and vehicles, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Twenty-eight injured people remained hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih as of the morning of Nov. 21, the governor said.

In Kyiv, a Russian attack on the capital's Podilskyi district injured one person and sparked fires in two private houses, local authorities reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv and four other settlements, injuring nine people, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck residential areas across the region, damaging an apartment building. Two people were injured, according to local authorities.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian attack struck a farm in the Shevchenkove community, injuring a 54-year-old man who was hospitalized, regional Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out more than 45 attacks on 26 settlements over the past day, injuring three people, the local military administration reported.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Russian attacks injured a 50-year-old woman, Governor Nataliia Zabolotna said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian attack damaged a kindergarten and sparked a fire in an apartment in a neighboring five-story residential building. A 63-year-old man was injured, local authorities reported.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russian forces targeted civilian and energy infrastructure, injuring two people, including a foreign national, local authorities said.