President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should understand that the Crimean Bridge will not stay standing and warned that Russia has increased double-tap attacks in a Nov. 20 interview with NBC News.

On Nov. 17, a section of Moscow's prized Crimean Bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia collapsed after a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike.

In recent weeks, Russia targeted key bridges in Kyiv, including in a massive ballistic missile attack overnight on Nov. 20, which damaged three bridges and killed seven people in Ukraine's capital.

"(T)hat's why on his attacks on our bridges, we will respond, and he has to understand that this bridge will not stay anyway," Zelensky said.

He also warned that Russia is increasing its double-tap strikes and even conducting triple-tap strikes to "kill as many people as possible" in its attacks.

"A new and increasing Russian tactic is the use of so-called double-tap strikes, where the Russians hit a target, a building, school, hospital, military site. And then, when first responders, journalists, and other people come to try and rescue... they attack the second time and the third time," Zelensky said.

Late on Nov. 20, a Russian ballistic missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed a 7-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman working as a paramedic, and injured 42 other people.

Two Russian ballistic missiles first targeted a restaurant parking lot in Kryvyi Rih's city center. Russian Shahed drones again hit the site in a double-tap strike, "deliberately targeting rescuers, medical personnel, and utility workers," Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said.