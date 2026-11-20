Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference that two missiles and a jet-powered drone fell on Polish territory during Russia's overnight attack on Nov. 20, Polish broadcaster RMF24 reported.

The missiles came down at Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik nad Sanem, while the jet-powered drone fell at Molodycz, RMF24 said, citing Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"This attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine with impact on Poland was one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The minister added that the timing was deliberate, given the current military exercises of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X on Nov. 20 that he had convened a meeting with ministers, military officials and security service chiefs in response to the airspace violation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia's attack following a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and stressed that the alliance would continue to support Ukraine.

"This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war," Rutte wrote on X.

Russia launched a mass overnight attack on Ukraine on Nov. 20, targeting several regions with drones and missiles, killing civilians and disrupting electricity, water and heating supplies, including in Kyiv.

At around 3:30 a.m. local time, Poland's Armed Forces Operational Command said its air defense systems had been activated in response to the Russian attack. Air raid alerts were also issued in the Lublin and Subcarpathian regions, which border Ukraine's Volyn and Lviv regions to the east.

Two Russian X-101 cruise missiles and a “Shahed” drone fell in Poland today, according to the country’s defense minister.



I am confident that NATO will now express its strongest concern to date. Press offices will be put on full alert, an emergency meeting will be convened, and… pic.twitter.com/RLUAkfSKJX — Denys Shtilierman (@DenShtilierman) November 20, 2026

Polish broadcaster RMF24, citing Lt. Col. Jacek Goryszewski, a spokesperson for the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, reported earlier that authorities were investigating two incidents involving "unidentified objects."

"Our and allied aircraft operated in our airspace. Our systems remained on alert throughout the night. We are now investigating a suspected violation of our airspace," Goryszewski said.

Meanwhile, Dariusz Dzialo of the Lublin Department of Security and Crisis Management told TVN24 that police officers and firefighters had located one unidentified "flying object" in Nowy Lipowiec, in the Ksiezpol municipality of Bilgoraj County.

"The object fell in fields near a forest and caught fire. There is no threat to residents of nearby farms or to the forest area," Dzialo said.

According to Polish news outlet Onet, the object fell in a field several hundred meters from buildings near Nowy Lipowiec in Bilgoraj County. No one was injured, according to Onet.

Poland and the Baltic countries are among the NATO members most affected by drone incursions spilling over from Russia's war against Ukraine.

The map shows the Baltic Sea Region, including Poland and Russia's Kalingrad Oblast. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

Both Poland and Lithuania border Russia's fortified exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's key ally, Belarus.

Stray Ukrainian drones diverted by Russian jamming, as well as Russian drones and missiles launched against targets in Ukraine, have repeatedly entered NATO airspace, prompting local governments to ramp up security measures.

Poland has backed Ukraine's resistance against Russia throughout the full-scale war, but their ties took a hit earlier this year after Kyiv named one of its military units after the World War II-era Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

After a period of tensions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 18 that "our relations with Poland have indeed improved."

The Kh-101 cruise missile is a Russian long-range, subsonic, air-launched cruise missile developed by MKB Raduga. It entered service in 2012 and is designed to evade radar.