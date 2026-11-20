Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih late on Nov. 20 killed a 7-year-old boy, a 20-year-old paramedic, and injured 52 other people, local authorities said.

The deadly strikes targeted a densely populated urban area full of civilians on World Children's Day. Follow-up attacks struck as rescue workers arrived at the scene — a tactic known as a "double-tap" strike.

"A tragic evening and night for our city. Russian terrorists have launched another series of criminal attacks on Kryvyi Rih," Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said the morning after the attacks.

"Directly on a residential area in the city center. On Friday evening, when there were many people on the streets. On World Children's Day. ... Just despicable creatures."

In the first attack wave the evening of Nov. 20, Russia launched two ballistic missiles at an area near a popular restaurant in central Kryvyi Rih, according to Vikul. A swarm of Shahed-type drones then struck the area as first responders carried out rescue operations on the scene.

0:00 / 1× Footage of a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih late on Nov. 20, 2026. (Ivan Vykhivskyi/Telegram)

The double-tap strike targeted "rescuers, medical personnel, and utility workers," Vilkul said.

A 7-year-old boy died in the hospital after sustaining trauma to his head during the Russian attack. A 20-year-old woman, a paramedic, was also killed.

Another 52 people were injured, with 25 reported to be in serious condition, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Six children are among the victims, including a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl.

The injured victims also include two paramedics and two members of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Vilkul reported.

"We are praying for their lives and health," he said.

Rescue and repair operations have been further complicated by ongoing air raid alerts, Vilkul reported in the early hours of Nov. 21. Following the double-tap strike, another Russian drone struck an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih overnight. Additional alarms continue to disrupt emergency response efforts as workers assess the considerable damage caused by Russia's onslaught.

The overnight attacks damaged 23 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools, businesses, garages, ambulances, and other vehicles, according to preliminary information. Multiple fires broke out across the city.

The strikes also disrupted water pressure, gas supply, and electricity in several districts, Vilkul said. Municipal services are working to restore all utilities.

"We are holding on. We are working," he said.

"According to preliminary information, 23 multi-story buildings, a hospital, and business facilities have been damaged," he added.

Kryvyi Rih is located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast about 138 kilometers (86 miles) southwest of the city of Dnipro. It is the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned in an interview Nov. 20 that Russia is increasing double-tap — and even triple-tap — strikes against Ukrainian cities.

Russia's attacks on Kryvyi Rih follow a massive aerial assault on Ukraine earlier the same day, which killed seven people in Kyiv and injured another 17.