BRUSSELS, Belgium — EU countries agreed on Nov. 20 to use 1 billion euros (around $1.1 billion) to jointly procure new military equipment for Kyiv via the European Peace Facility (EPF) fund.

The funding will cover drones, air defenses, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, radar systems and explosives, according to an EU press statement.

All those purchases are especially pertinent after Kyiv and large swathes of Ukraine endured a mass Russian aerial assault overnight on Nov. 20.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia killed Ukrainian civilians, damaged several embassies in Kyiv and violated Polish airspace," the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

"If Moscow wants peace, its actions tell a different story," Kallas said.

While Ukraine has repeatedly offered Russia an unconditional ceasefire during U.S.-mediated peace talks, Moscow has continued to restate its maximalist positions, which are unacceptable to Kyiv.

Europe has also often been excluded from negotiations, even though it is the main supporter of Ukraine and will be central to security guarantees and reconstruction funding for Ukraine.

However, Europe has since agreed on how it will be represented in future peace talks: by the EU, alongside representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the U.K., which could lead to the continent being present at those talks.

"Ukraine can count on Europe to strengthen its hand on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," Kallas said.

The 1 billion euros comes from the EPF, a pot of money funded by direct contributions from EU countries whose remit was expanded in 2022 to bankroll military support for Ukraine.

Hungary had blocked it from carrying out work until EU countries broke the impasse in September, with an agreement on how to use the 6.6 billion euros (around $7.3 billion) sitting in the fund.

The press release notes that equipment bought using the 1 billion euros approved on Nov. 20 will be provided to Ukraine by the end of 2027 at the latest.