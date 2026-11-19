Ukraine's first air defense laser has been deployed to help protect Kyiv from Russian drones, according to one private air defense company — but the weapon has yet to engage its first target, leaving its effectiveness unproven.

In early November, the company, Carmine Sky, deployed its new "Blysk" laser system as part of Kyiv's air defenses. The company says the system can burn through the hull of a Shahed type drone in a matter of seconds.

The laser weapon could offer Ukraine a cheaper way to counter Russian drone attacks, requiring electricity rather than more costly interceptor drones or missiles. But the precision tracking of the target with a laser can be difficult against agile drones.

Ukraine's deployment of Blysk comes as laser weapons are increasingly being developed as a cheaper alternative to conventional air defense missiles. Among the most prominent examples is Israel's Iron Beam, one of the first high powered laser air defense systems to enter military service.

Developed by Israeli defense company Rafael, Iron Beam was delivered to the Israeli military in December 2025 following years of development and testing. The 100 kilowatt system is designed to intercept drones, rockets and mortar shells at distances of up to 10 kilometers.

By comparison, Ukraine's Blysk has a reported power output of four kilowatts and an effective range of up to one kilometer.

The deployment of the laser comes under Ukraine’s experimental private air defense program. Launched by the Defense Ministry, the program authorizes companies to form air defense groups under the Air Force’s operational control.

Currently, about 100 companies nationwide have joined the effort, with half forming active combat units. These private units use systems ranging from interceptor drones to automated gun turrets.

As of Oct. 14, private air defense units had shot down more than 60 Russian aerial targets, primarily drones, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. "We created a model where the state, military and business work as one system," Mykhailo Fedorov, then Ukraine’s defense minister, said of the initiative.

During its first days of deployment in Kyiv, Blysk did not engage any targets. Carmine Sky told BBC News Ukraine, that persistent cloud cover and fog over Kyiv has so far prevented the Blysk laser system from effectively engaging Russian drones.

Lasers suffer in poor weather, and cloud cover can disperse the beam before it reaches a drone. But Carmine Sky’s say they operators remain hopeful that clearer skies will demonstrate the system’s capability.