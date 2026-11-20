Editor's note: This article was updated to include a comment from EU lawmakers Lukas Sieper and Thijs Reuten.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Luxembourg's pro-Russian EU lawmaker (MEP) Fernand Kartheiser is organizing a new trip for his Brussels colleagues to Moscow for Dec. 10, after an investigation into rule-breaking around his last trip to Russia ended with no disciplinary action.

"No disciplinary penalty, just a recommendation," Kartheiser wrote in a Nov. 17 press statement in which he insisted he would "continue to promote dialogue" with Russia.

The European Parliament began investigating Kartheiser in June, as first reported by the Kyiv Independent, after he failed to disclose several meetings in breach of transparency rules, and after a trip to St Petersburg, following which he issued a "declaration" that claimed to speak on behalf of other MEPs, but named none of them.

"The confidential procedure is concluded, and a clear recommendation was made to the MEP," a senior European Parliament source told the Kyiv Independent, on the condition of anonymity due to the disciplinary case being a confidential matter.

The official noted that the meetings were later disclosed, "thereby remedying the breaches of the Code of Conduct."

And the European Parliament's advisory committee had flagged concerns that Kartheiser's activities "could create the impression of an official institutional dialogue with representatives of the Russian State Duma."

The European Parliament official noted that the institution's president, Roberta Metsola, issued Kartheiser with a "strongly worded warning," as "the absence of a formal breach today does not mean the absence of concern."

However, that does not seem to have dulled Kartheiser's enthusiasm for Russia, and his use of the tools available to him as an MEP to advance that agenda.

In an email sent to all MEPs and their teams of assistants dated Nov. 18 and seen by the Kyiv Independent, Kartheiser invites all MEPs to join him for a meeting with members of the Russian State Duma in Moscow on Dec. 10, and criticizes the European Parliament for its stance on Russia.

"Following a recommendation by President Metsola, let me stress again that this is not in any way an official initiative of the European Parliament. I understand that the European Parliament as an institution refuses to engage in any way with its Russian counterparts," Kartheiser's email reads.

"The official warning issued ... appears regrettably to have served more as an encouragement to continue legitimizing the Duma and those who facilitate Putin's aggression against Ukraine and Europe," Dutch MEP Thijs Reuten told the Kyiv Independent.

"The European Parliament's disciplinary system is far too weak in practice," agreed German MEP Lukas Sieper.

Sieper said punishments for misconduct ought to include budget restrictions, and that the European Parliament should "discuss whether exceptionally serious misconduct could justify removing an MEP from office."

And Reuten suggested the European Parliament should "revisit the rules concerning information security, closed-door briefings, and so forth," echoing an attempt by MEPs earlier in the year to raise that conversation.

Even though no punishment was forthcoming in the Kartheiser case, not all MEPs are as concerned.

"I would say he gets the highest penalty — literally nobody takes him seriously," Austrian MEP Helmut Brandstaetter told the Kyiv Independent.

"He has nothing to say in the European Parliament," Brandstaetter said.