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Kyiv calls on EU to fill Ukraine's 70 billion euro budget black hole before Europe's bumper election year

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by Chris Powers
Kyiv calls on EU to fill Ukraine's 70 billion euro budget black hole before Europe's bumper election year
EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (R) welcomes Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi (L) prior to a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on Nov. 16, 2026. (Nicolas Tucat / AFP via Getty Images)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on Nov. 16 called on the EU to agree on how to cover Ukraine's 2027 budget deficit already by the end of 2026, hinting that the upcoming high-stakes elections could complicate the efforts.

Several EU countries will hold elections in 2027, including larger member states such as France, Italy, and Poland, all of which have anti-Ukrainian political parties that could hurt support for Kyiv once election campaigns formally get underway.

"We would like to get a clear and practical decision and roadmap on how to get this (financial support) before everything happens in France and other countries," Koretskyi said during the EU's Enlargement Forum event in Brussels.

The decision in question concerns how much of Kyiv's expected 70 billion euro ($77 billion) budget deficit can be covered by the EU.

Koretskyi explained that Ukraine's budget needs have spiraled in recent years and expects Kyiv's total expenditure to be 211 billion euros ($232 billion) in 2027.

"Only one-third we can cover with our taxes, dividends, and so on," Koretskyi said. For the remaining two-thirds, "we totally depend on our partners," he added.

Part of that remaining two-thirds is already being covered by Europe and other partners. The second half of the EU's 90 billion euro ($99 billion) loan to Ukraine will be paid out in 2027, and countries such as Norway, the U.K., and Canada have made pledges for the next year.

Ukraine is "very grateful for this exceptional financial support," Koretskyi said, but noted that even with that help, 70 billion euros remain uncovered.

The European Commission is preparing a proposal for an additional loan, which could be agreed on by the end of December.

EU diplomats have told the Kyiv Independent that the figure of "45 billion euros" ($49.5 billion) is being floated as the next loan, with the rest to be covered by other partners.

Leaders of EU countries are set to discuss financial support for Ukraine when they meet in Brussels on Nov. 26-27.

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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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